CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 3.2 %

CFBK traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth $254,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $359,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

