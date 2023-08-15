CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CFBK traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
