Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.93. 1,529,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,858. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

