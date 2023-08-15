China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,673,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 17,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

