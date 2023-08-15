China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,673,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 17,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.
China Power International Development Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Power International Development
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.