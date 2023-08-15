China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.5 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

CRWOF stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

