China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.5 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
CRWOF stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.78.
China Railway Group Company Profile
