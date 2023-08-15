Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,516,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 6,711,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,596.8 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
About Chinasoft International
