Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lifted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,852.26 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,034.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,860.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

