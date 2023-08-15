Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $58,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $199.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,018. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

