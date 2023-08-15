Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,359,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 839,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 320,972 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 658,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 220,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,825. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

