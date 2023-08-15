Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.60. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 131,348 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

