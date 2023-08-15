Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
