Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $7,641,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,260,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,993,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $664,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 9,788,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

