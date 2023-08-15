Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.