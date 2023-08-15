Citigroup Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $45.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

ANF opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

