Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 466.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

