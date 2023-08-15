Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Earnings Results

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

Clene Stock Down 0.6 %

CLNN stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 36.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 83,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

