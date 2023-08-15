Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.73 on Monday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

