CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 422105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.82 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

