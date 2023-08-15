CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DOCRF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 39,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.