CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS DOCRF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 39,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
About CloudMD Software & Services
