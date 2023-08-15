Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 377,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,861,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

