CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $211.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $206.45 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,391 shares of company stock worth $4,553,729 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

