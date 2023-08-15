Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $48.94 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,447,561 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

