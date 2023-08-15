Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,037 shares of company stock valued at $96,568. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of CVLY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLY shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

