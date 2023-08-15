Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 38,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $81,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

