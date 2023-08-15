Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

