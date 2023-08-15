Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,917.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $120.77 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $145.05.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.