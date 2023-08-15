Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,917.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $120.77 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $145.05.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Featured Articles

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

