Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

CBSH opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 366.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 47,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

