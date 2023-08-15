Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.37% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,146,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $10,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.