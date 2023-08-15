COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 85,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,911. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

