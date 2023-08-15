Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,323 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $43,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 508,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

