Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,248,685 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of TELUS worth $222,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,859,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,182,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,798. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

