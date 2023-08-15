Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,063,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $336,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 133,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,172. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

