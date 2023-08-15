Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 594,448 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $114,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,762. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

