Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $51.75 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,498 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $51,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CB traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.28. 316,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $156,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,247.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $156,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,247.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

