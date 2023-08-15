Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $94.46 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $94,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Stantec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.87. 27,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,558. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

