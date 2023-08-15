Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of BCE worth $191,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 273,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,664. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

