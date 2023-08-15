Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 169,188 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,188 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $73,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2 %
EL traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 684,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $284.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
