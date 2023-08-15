Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 275,739 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 275,739 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Rogers Communications worth $95,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,739,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,893,000 after purchasing an additional 589,494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,964,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,028,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 82,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

