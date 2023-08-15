ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. 818,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,667. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.