ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 228,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of ConocoPhillips worth $490,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:COP traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,074. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

