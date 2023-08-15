ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

