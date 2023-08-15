Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 8,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $207,203.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $683,646.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 7,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $197,386.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $1,114,148. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
