Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Costamare stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 294,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Costamare by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

