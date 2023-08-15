Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $185,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 75,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $560.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

