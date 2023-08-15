Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

