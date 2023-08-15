Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 366,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 77,865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,072,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
