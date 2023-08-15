Covalon Technologies (COV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of C$7.25 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

COV stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.74. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.93.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

