Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Hits $19.91 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $19.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

