Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $48.21 million and $18.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.