Critical Analysis: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) vs. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $71.35 million 0.64 -$36.40 million $0.18 5.89 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

S&W Seed has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares S&W Seed and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed 12.39% -43.78% -16.82% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for S&W Seed and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

