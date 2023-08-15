Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.06. 78,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.02 and a 1 year high of C$17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.